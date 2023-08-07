Chingiz Allazov all praise for ‘one of the best strikers’ Tawanchai after statement KO

Going into ONE Fight Night 13, Chingiz Allazov only had his eyes on one man.

On August 4, he defended his title for the very first time against a man that defeated him ten years ago in Marat Grigorian.

Whilst both are elite competitors in their own right, Allazov showed that he is deserving of world champion and pound-for-pound number one status with another stellar performance.

Despite his single-minded focus, ‘Chinga’ was impressed by another competitor that also fought at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand this past weekend.

Making his kickboxing debut, ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai P.K. Saenchai put on a great performance against Davit Kiria.

Taking his Georgian opponent apart piece-by-piece, the 24-year olds devastating kicks were once again the story of the fight. After he landed a particularly vicious one in the third round that damaged Kiria’s arm, the contest was stopped.

After successfully defending his title, Chingiz Allazov spoke about Tawanchai’s ONE featherweight kickboxing debut and his admiration for the fellow world champion:

“He’s one of the best strikers in the world. He’s a good guy, a funny guy. He’s the best Muay Thai fighter.”

Whilst the Thai striker will now return to his own division to defend his title against Superbon at ONE Fight Night 15, he will have one eye on Allazov’s title and becoming a two-sport world champion.

North American viewers with an active subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 13 via the free event replay on Prime Video.