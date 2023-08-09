Chingiz Allazov reveals dealing with personal issues a week before Marat Grigorian showdown: “This is no dream fight”

Chingiz Allazov’s world title bout against Marat Grigorian for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship had all the makings of a classic.

Not only was Allazov defending his belt for the first time, but he was also looking for his first win against Grigorian after almost a decade of waiting.

Allazov, however, didn’t look at ONE Fight Night 13’s main event as a dream match.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Allazov revealed he was dealing with some personal problems in the lead-up to his trilogy match against his old rival.

He said:

“You know, one week [before this fight] I had a big problem in my mind you know, but I say before my fight with Marat Grigorian. This is no belt fight, this is no dream fight, this is my heart fight you know? I waited for this fight [for the last 10 years].”

Allazov added:

“Today is my day. We [won]. Alhamdulillah we [won] and I say my mind and everything is ok. I don’t have pain. Everything is ok, we are still the champion.”

This pair of pound-for-pound greats met twice in 2013, with the first one ending in a no-contest and the second going Grigorian’s way via decision.

A decade on, Allazov became the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and the no.1 pound-for-pound kickboxer in Beyond Kickboxing’s rankings.

Grigorian, meanwhile, was at the seventh seat in the table.

Despite what went through during his preparation, Allazov came out like a house on fire and utterly controlled Grigorian for much of the contest.

Grigorian had his moments in the championship rounds, but Allazov did more than enough to capture the unanimous decision win.

Watch Allazov's entire interview below: