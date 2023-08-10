Chingiz Allazov says beating Marat Grigorian is more important to him than anything else

Besting his old foe Marat Grigorian in battle was the most gratifying victory in Chingiz Allazov’s decorated career by far.

In the final act of the action-packed ONE Fight Night 13 last Friday, Allazov successfully defended his ONE featherweight kickboxing crown for the first time, exhibiting his greatness in a remarkable 15-minute display of striking prowess.

Since losing to the Armenian 10 years ago, ‘Chinga’ has felt a lingering itch to get even and get the monkey off his back. It took a decade for him to get his redemption, but the wait only made his victory even sweeter.

In his post-event interview, the Azerbaijan-Belarusian striker said this win over his former tormentor meant so much for him, even comparing it to his conquests of Thai icons Sitthichai and Superbon:

“He lost to Superbon, yes. But for me, it was more important beating Marat Grigorian. He’s [one of the best fighters] of the last 10 years. He beat Sitthichai also before, and Superbon. One of the most dangerous fighters is Marat Grigorian.”

Following his latest career accomplishment, there’s no doubt Chingiz Allazov is arguably the best pound-for-pound striker in the world.

His technical superiority in the striking arts is complemented by god-like reflexes and fast-twitch muscles that allow him to go toe-to-toe with anyone in the world.

The Gridin Gym standout put on a clinic against the ultra-aggressive Grigorian, negating his forward pressure through cutting angles and pinpoint counters.

Allazov admitted he wasn’t even at his best since he dealt with some personal issues before this match-up, making his feat even more remarkable.

