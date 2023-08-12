Chingiz Allazov says his coach told him not to play around in final round vs Marat Grigorian

Chingiz Allazov knew better than to play around with one of the greatest kickboxers in the history of the sport, Marat Grigorian. The recently concluded ONE Fight Night 13 saw the two striking sensations strap on the eight-ounce gloves for a ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship main event.

Through four rounds of action, Chingiz Allazov remained in control and was mere minutes away from scoring one of the biggest wins of his career. Heading into the fifth round, Allazov’s coaches were adamant that he stick to the game plan and not get cocky. ‘Chinga’ heeded the advice of his corner and secured an impressive unanimous decision victory over the three-time GLORY Lightweight Kickboxing titleholder. At the post-fight press event, Allazov stated:

“In the last round, my coach said: 'Chingiz, you’re winning this fight. Please don’t play. Only focus your concentration. He goes forward, and focus on him.' We won this fight, so it’s not a problem."

Following his victory over Marat Grigorian, Chingiz Allazov has moved to 5-1 under the ONE banner, 61-5 overall. What comes next for ‘Chinga’ is anyone’s guess, but before he stepped into the main event, another potential featherweight kickboxing contender may have emerged.

Reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai made his kickboxing debut with ONE at ONE Fight Night 13, defeating Georgian standout David Kiria with a third-round technical knockout. Although it may be a little too soon to discuss a superfight between Allazov and Tawanchai, it’s certainly a matchup that immediately crossed the minds of fight fans across the world.

