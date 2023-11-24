Chingiz Allazov says focus on career and family has given him a "sense of direction"

Chingiz Allazov believes putting the focus on his family and his fight career has given him a sense of direction.

Following a brief setback in his ONE Championship debut that saw him on the wrong side of a split decision, ‘Chinga’ has established himself as the pound-for-pound best kickboxer in the world.

With wins over names like ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut, Sitthichai Sitsonpeenong, Marat Grigorian, and Thai sensation Superbon, it should come as no surprise that Allazov is at the top of everything P4P list.

Discussing how he got there during a recent appearance on 1newTV Online, Chingiz Allazov revealed that putting his focus on family and fighting put him on a path that took him right to the top.

“But I must say, these past three years, I was only focused on my career and my family, and this made me the Chingiz Allazov you see today,” Allazov said. “I’ve been busy with other commitments, but these two have helped me get a sense of direction.”

Chingiz Allazov has the perfect opponent in mind for his next ONE world title defense

Following his stunning second-round knockout of Superbon to claim the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship, Chingiz Allazov successfully defended his title against Marat Grigorian at ONE Fight Night 13.

After five entertaining rounds, ‘Chinga’ was declared the winner via a decisive unanimous decision. With his first title defense under his belt, Allazov already has the perfect opponent in mind for his next defense; Italian standout Giorgio Petrosyan.

“If he's ready to sign a contract within a month, then I'll only be glad to share the Circle or ring with him,” Allazov said of a potential fight with Petrosyan. “It doesn't matter where it is, I'll give anything to keep the belt and get a victory over him.”

Giorgio Petrosyan has not competed since suffering a brutal knockout loss to Superbon in 2021. Prior to that, he had won six straight inside the Circle.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 13 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.