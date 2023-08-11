Chingiz Allazov says he lacked ‘focus to fight’ right from the start against Marat Grigorian

Every time Chingiz Allazov steps onto the ONE Championship stage, he seeks perfection.

With his attitude of being the best he can possibly be, the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion is such a dangerous opponent under the ONE Championship banner.

Already holding both the world championship and the top pound-for-pound spot, accolades aren’t important to ‘Chinga’ if he doesn’t feel like he is performing to his best.

Having found glaring flaws in his perfect demolition of Superbon at ONE Fight Night 6, it’s no surprise that Allazov has taken a few notes back to the drawing board after his first title defense in ONE Championship.

Facing Marat Grigorian at ONE Fight Night 13, the champion successfully defended his belt and got revenge on his former foe with a clear decision victory.

In the eyes of the fans, Allazov came straight out of the gate with a relentless pace and output, stopping his opponent from getting into a rhythm or holding on to the fight until the later rounds.

When reflecting on his performance during the post-event interviews, Chingiz Allazov revealed that his performance dipped somewhat after the opening round.

Pointing out that he seemed to lose concentration in the fight after a very active opening round, ‘Chinga’ reviewed his own display:

“After the first round, I didn’t have the focus to fight. I didn’t know why. But I know why [now], my mind was not focused. I was thinking about other things.”

Watch the full interview below:

