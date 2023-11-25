Chingiz Allazov says ONE Championship is home to the ‘best featherweight kikcboxers’ on the planet

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov believes ONE Championship is home to the greatest competitors in the sport.

Allazov currently sits on top of the featherweight kickboxing division, one often described as the most stacked weight class in the sport today.

Looking at the top five alone, you will see a who’s who of world-class talent, including former world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn, Marat Grigorian, Sitthichai Sitsonpeenong, and Giorgio Petrosyan.

Also included in that list is one of ONE Championship’s most electrifying fighters, Tawanchai, who holds back-to-back victories in the featherweight kickboxing division after dominating competitors in the art of eight limbs.

“I'll tell you honestly, in the world rankings there are the best featherweight kickboxers here in ONE Championship,” Allazov told 1newsTV Online in a recent interview.

Thus far, Chingiz Allazov has earned victories over three men on that list: Superbon, Grigorian, and Sitthichai. If ‘Chinga’ gets his way, he’ll soon have the opportunity to add Giorgio Petrosyan to his already impressive hit list.

Chingiz Allazov ready to move on from dream clash vs Giorgio Petrosyan

Chingiz Allazov has been eagerly awaiting Giorgio Petrosyan’s return to the Circle for a clash that seemed all but inevitable.

Unfortunately, there appears to be no word on when or if the Italian kickboxing stadium will come back following his brutal head-kick KO defeat at the hands of Superbon Singha Mawynn two years ago.

Knowing that Petrosyan’s return is up in the air, Allazov is ready to move on to other challenges until the time comes when the former ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix champion is ready to sign on the dotted line.

“He's going to have one fight first maybe, then when I'm ready, when I see that he's in shape, I'm ready to fight him,” Allazov said. “But after the fight with Grigorian, I said that I've done everything in my career and I know that Petrosyan is not ready right now.”

