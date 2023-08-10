Chingiz Allazov says he trained ‘every day’ to fix mistakes from Superbon fight 

At ONE Fight Night 13, Chingiz Allazov had perfection on his mind for his first title defense.

Facing Marat Grigorian at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, ‘Chinga’ successfully defended his ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship.

Continuing his incredible run in ONE Championship, Allazov has looked better and better each time that he steps inside the ring.

At ONE Fight Night 6, the champion secured the biggest win of his career to date by dethroning Superbon and claiming the world championship and pound-for-pound number one spot.

Despite all of the praise he received for his dominant display that led to a second-round finish, Allazov took away some key lessons that he needed to work on in preparation for his first title defense.

While many saw it as a flawless performance against the best striker in the world, the champion revealed after ONE Fight Night 13 that he knew what he had to work on after beating Superbon.

After getting revenge on Grigorian and producing another pound-for-pound top spot worthy display inside the Circle, Chingiz Allazov said in his post-event interview with the South China Morning Post that he spent a lot of time fixing one particular issue.

Admitting that it would have gone over most people's heads, the champion’s strive for perfection is what has made him the best in the world:

“We trained everyday [to prepare for Marat] because of my mistake in the first round vs Superbon. People don't see this mistake. but we were training every day.”

Watch the full interview below:

North American viewers can relive all the action from ONE Fight Night 13 via the free event replay on Amazon Prime Video.