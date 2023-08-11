Chingiz Allazov shares the sacrifices he made to become pound-for-pound best kickboxer on the planet

Belarusian world champion Chingiz Allazov is basking in being considered the pound-for-pound best kickboxer in the world right now, but admits such does not come easy.

The 30-year-old Gridin Gym standout fortified his top standing in the sport by successfully defending his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 in Bangkok.

Chingiz Allazov was a unanimous decision winner over longtime rival Marat Grigorian of Armenia in the headlining fight of the ONE event, which took place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

It was his first successful defense of the world title he seized back in January from former divisional champion Superbon Singha Mawynn. The win was also his fifth straight in ONE Championship.

In a post-fight interview with the South China Morning Post, ‘Chinga’ shared that being on top of the heap in his sport entails a lot of sacrifices, saying:

“Now, all I focus on is training, sport, career, and my family. Only these. I only focused on this and now we have the pound-for-pound title in the world.”

Watch the interview below:

In his first title defense, Chingiz Allazov had to dig deep to counter the spirited and end-to-end challenge that Marat Grigorian, the No. 2-ranked contender in the division, put up.

Apart from retaining his world title, the win was also a payback for ‘Chinga', who lost to Grigorian 10 years ago outside of ONE Championship.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 13 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.