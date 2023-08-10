Chingiz Allazov thankful world title win over Superbon in January elevated his status 

At ONE Fight Night 13, Chingiz Allazov continued his incredible run in ONE Championship with a fifth consecutive win.

Defeating Marat Grigorian with another performance that showed how much he is evolving as a competitor each time he steps inside the circle, ‘Chinga’ defended his ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship for the first time.

While he got revenge on his former foe and looked impressive doing it, the champion’s crowning achievement in ONE Championship remains his performance earlier this year at ONE Fight Night 6.

After winning the ONE Featherweight World Grand Prix Championship, Allazov earned a shot at the championship against the number one pound-for-pound striker in the sport.

Facing off with Superbon at ONE Fight Night 6, ‘Chinga’ had the opportunity to claim the world championship and the pound-for-pound king status for himself.

Doing both in dominant fashion, the challenge produced his best performance under the ONE Championship banner to date, putting the pressure on the champion from the very start.

After finishing Superbon in the second round, Allazov started to get the praise that he deserved as the best striker in the world, continuing that momentum into ONE Fight Night 13, where he solidified his status once again.

In his post-event interview with the South China Morning Post, Chingiz Allazov reflected on his breakout moment earlier this year where he properly announced himself to the world:

“I got big support after my fight with Superbon, all people and all fans of kickboxing knew Chingiz Allazov. I had a big name to my team.”

Watch the full interview below:

North American viewers can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 13 via the free event replay on Amazon Prime Video.