Chingiz Allazov thanks ‘best coach’ Andrei Gridin for turning him into a world champion

Chingiz Allazov credited his coach, Andrei Gridin, with making him one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world today.

Seven months removed from his jaw-dropping second-round knockout against Superbon Singha Mawynn, Chingiz Allazov returned to defend his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title for the first time against another icon of the sport, Marat Grigorian, at ONE Fight Night 13. After going toe-to-toe for 15 minutes, ‘Chinga’ came out on top with a decisive unanimous decision victory, further establishing himself as perhaps the best kickboxer in the world today.

Speaking with ONE Championship following his victory, Chingiz Allazov was quick to credit his long-time coach for his recent success inside the Circle.

“After the Superbon fight, I said my coach is one of the best coaches. He’s the best coach in the world,” Allazov said. “For real. He’s made many champions. In ONE Championship, now I’m one of the best strikers, pound-for-pound.”

Chingiz Allazov moved to 5-1 under the ONE banner and 61-5 overall with his win over the three-time GLORY Lightweight Kickboxing world champion on August 4. Determined to complete the trifecta, ‘Chinga’ is targeting a match with Giorgio Petrosyan next. However, it remains to be seen whether or not the former WGP winner will return following his devastating head-kick KO loss against Superbon in 2021.

Who would you like to see Allazov face in his next ONE world title defense?

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 13 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.