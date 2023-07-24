Chingiz Allazov took no days off after capturing ONE Championship gold

Chingiz Allazov isn’t one to take breaks despite winning, arguably, the biggest fight of his life.

‘Chinga’ became the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion when he knocked out Thai superstar Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE Fight Night 6 this past January in Bangkok.

Although he had every right in the world to take a bit of a breather, Allazov revealed that he went straight back to the gym the day after he became the best pound-for-pound kickboxer in the world.

Allazov told ONE Championship in an interview that he was already preparing for his next potential opponent 24 hours after he put Superbon to sleep in the second round of their bout.

"The next morning [after the win], we had training with my coach. In the first round, I made one mistake. But we saw it and we went to train the next day. We train every day. I say, ‘Coach, please help me beat my next opponent.’”

Though he wasn’t aware who his opponent would be at the time, Allazov now knows who he’ll be defending his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title against.

Allazov is slated to take on Marat Grigorian in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13 this August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Riding a dominant four-fight winning streak, with three wins ending in a knockout, Allazov is ranked No.1 in Beyond Kickboxing’s pound-for-pound rankings.

Grigorian, meanwhile, is 3-1 in ONE Championship and is the No.7 pound-for-pound kickboxer in the world.

With both fighters held in such high regard in the sport, expect this meeting between Allazov and Grigorian to contend for ONE Championship Fight of the Year honors.

Allazov’s world title defense against Grigorian, as well as the rest of the ONE Fight Night 13 card, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.