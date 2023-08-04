Chingiz Allazov only wants the best for legend Giorgio Petrosyan: “When he’s ok, come back”

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov hopes for nothing, but the best for Giorgio Petrosyan.

On August 4, ‘Chinga’ will defend his world title for the very first time inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, in a main event showdown with No. 2 ranked contender Marat Grigorian. The two will headline a stacked lineup that features some can’t-miss kickboxing clashes, including Tawanchai who will be making his ONE Championship debut in the eight-ounce gloves.

Ahead of his highly anticipated world title tilt, Chingiz Allazov sat down with the South China Morning Post to discuss the status of the featherweight kickboxing division, specifically the notable absence of one-time world title challenger Giorgio Petrosyan:

“First I talked about Marat Grigorian, Inshallah fight with Marat Grigorian, after this fight I like talk about Petrosyan,” Allazov said. “But I say I want the best for him, for him to recover and for him to get ready. When he’s ok, come back.”

Giorgio Petrosyan has not returned to action since his devastating loss to Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE: First Strike in October 2021. It was Petrosyan’s first loss inside the circle and according to ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong, the former World Grand Prix winner has struggled to come to terms with the defeat.

Only time will tell if Giorgio Petrosyan can and will return to ONE Championship, but if he does, Chingiz Allazov will be ready to welcome him back with open arms and heavy fists.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.