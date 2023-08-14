Chingiz Allazov wants to reflect on his life before taking next fight: “Maybe tomorrow I will talk about Tawanchai”

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov wants to take it slow before starting to ponder who his next opponent will be and when.

‘Chinga’ was a unanimous decision winner at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video last August 4 in Bangkok.

There he successfully defended his world title against longtime rival Marat Grigorian of Armenia, winning the end-to-end barnburner by unanimous decision.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post following his victory, Chingiz Allazov shared that he wants to take it a step at a time as he moves forward with his career, saying:

“I said before. I don’t talk about money. I don’t talk about another situation. I don’t talk about my opponent or any other. I answered questions about Sitthichai, about Superbon. I said guys, I want to focus on Marat Grigorian. Now that I’ve beaten Marat Grigorian, I focus only on my mind and my life. Maybe tomorrow I will talk about Tawanchai.”

The Gridin Gym standout added:

"I don't know, but now I still have to deal with this big stress from the past week. You know, after this, I go to a hotel, talk with my coach. I change my situation. I just think about my mind, I think about my life."

Check out the interview below:

Like Chingiz Allazov, Tawanchai was one of the big winners at ONE Fight Night 13.

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion made his ONE kickboxing debut at the show, which took place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, defeating veteran Georgian fighter Davit Kiria by third-round technical knockout (broken arm/middle king).

The win sent a warning to the featherweight kickboxing lane that Tawanchai is set to become a force there as well.

Chingiz Allazov, for his part, became the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion back in January when he knocked out erstwhile division main man Superbon Singha Mawynn in the second round of their title showdown.

He has won five straight matches in ONE Championship and is widely considered as pound-for-pound the best kickboxer in the world right now.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 13 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.