“Chito is my neighborhood dealer” - Fans hilariously react as Marlon Vera is seen smoking a blunt with Dillon Danis

Marlon Vera and Dillon Danis were recently seen smoking a blunt together in the jiu-jitsu savant's latest social media post. While Vera had previously slammed Danis for his comments on Logan Paul's fiancee before their boxing match, it seems the UFC bantamweight contender has buried the hatchet with Danis.

'El Jefe' posted the image on X, which showed the two combat sports stars sitting side-by-side while 'Chito' puffed on a rolled blunt. Danis captioned the post:

"Can't lie, I'm higher than a kite."

Given their history, it's unsurprising that fans were shocked to see them being friendly, and many flocked to the post's comments section to make their feelings known.

Expand Tweet

One fan joked about Marlon Vera supplying his neighborhood and wrote:

"'Chito' is my neighborhood dealer."

Another fan wrote:

"'Chito' is a G. Super chill dude. Hard for me to pick between him and O'Malley."

One user asked Danis about the Logan Paul loss and wrote:

"Is this how you cope with the loss?"

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @dillondanis on X

Marlon Vera is gearing up to face Sean O'Malley in a bantamweight title fight at UFC 299 in March. They previously faced off at UFC 252 in August 2020, where 'Chito' secured a first-round knockout over O'Malley, albeit an injury played a major role on the night.

Meanwhile, Dillon Danis made his boxing debut against Logan Paul in October. After getting dominated for most of the bout, Danis tried to pull an illegal grappling move on Paul in the final round and got disqualified. He's now angling for a UFC contract.

Marlon Vera next fight: Sean O'Malley confident about beating 'Chito' at UFC 299

Sean O'Malley recently weighed in on his highly anticipated rematch against Marlon Vera at UFC 299 and expressed his confidence about redeeming the only loss on his professional record.

O'Malley won the UFC bantamweight title against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 and immediately called out Vera for a rematch. The promotion granted 'Sugar' his wish, and the two rivals are set to run it back in March 2024. Vera is coming off a unanimous decision win against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 292.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Sean O'Malley discussed his rematch against Marlon Vera and said:

"I want that fight. It’s just perfect. I feel like it’s perfect timing... I don’t want to talk him down too much because I’ve got to build a fight, but I’m going to smoke this dude... He’s too slow. What are you going to do? I’m going to piece him up." [h/t mmafighting.com]

Watch the full interview below: