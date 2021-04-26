Chris Weidman's wife issues statement thanking the 'UFC family' following his successful surgery

Chris Weidman returned to the Octagon against another veteran, Uriah Hall, for a middleweight matchup at UFC 261. However, the bout lasted just 17 seconds when the former UFC middleweight champion broke his shin due to a checked leg kick.

Following a successful surgery, Chris Weidman's wife, Marivi Weidman, took to Instagram to issue a detailed statement. Marivi thanked the UFC family along with the medical staff and Chris Weidman's management team, Vayner Sports.

She was also gratified by the support received from friends and family, some of whom flew down without hesitation to be with them through this tough time. Grateful to be in Chris Weidman's company even in a hospital room, Marivi Weidman wrote on Instagram:

“Well that was horrible. Freak things happen in life and plans get crushed. It’s been a lonnnggg day but so happy to finally see this man of mine post surgery. Everything went well thank you Lord! Very thankful for the medical staff, UFC family @danawhite @reedharrisufc #allieraimondo, our management team @vaynersports @sarahzemonek and our family and friends here rallying to help with the kids. My heart breaks for my husband because I know the work and dedication that he puts into his training everyday and the great man that he is, so I only want the best for him. While this absolutely sucks in the moment and for some weeks to come, we are completely overwhelmed by the love and support we have far and wide and are very aware how blessed we are. All of that overpowers the awfulness of this situation. We are blown away by our friends and family offering to hop on flights to come help us without hesitation. We are so grateful and love you all!! It’s been a crazy year so far but us Weidmans are a force and covered in Grace and Mercy everyday! We were reminded this year how precious each day is and I am so thankful to be spending another day on earth next to my love even if it’s in a hospital room far from home. #teamweidman”

Chris Weidman also acknowledged the support he received

Chris Weidman's gruesome leg injury immediately brought back memories of Anderson Silva writhing in agony after suffering a similar injury against Weidman at UFC 168. Thanking Anderson Silva and Uriah Hall for their words of support, Chris Weidman said:

"I just want to let everybody know that I'm so thankful for all the support. I know Uriah Hall was super classy and upset that this happened to me. I know Anderson Silva came out and said some really nice things."