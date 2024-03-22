Christian Knowles says it's only a matter of time before Jonathan Haggerty's little brother becomes ONE world champion

Acclaimed coach Christian Knowles believes it is only a matter of time before he has another world champion on his hands.

Knowles has become well known for his work alongside Jonathan Haggerty, who currently reigns as the two-sport bantamweight world champion in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Looking to replicate this success and follow in his older brother's footsteps is the 19-year-old Freddie Haggerty. The young prospect made his ONE Championship debut in January where a second-round knockout at ONE Friday Fights 49 opened his account.

In a recent interview with Wesley 'Gunman' Graham, Christian Knowles spoke about just how high the ceiling is for Freddie in his career:

"I'm really excited to be on the journey and watch the journey [of Freddie]. I got no doubt he'd get there and be a world champion, a ONE Championship world champion, and it's going to be fantastic."

Watch the full interview below:

Freddie Haggerty is in no rush right now despite how highly Christian Knowles speaks of him

Christian Knowles would know better than anyone else about the true potential of Freddie Haggerty now that he is a ONE Championship fighter. However, with all of the hype also comes a lot of pressure to live up to such high expectations but this is something that Freddie is used to.

Being the younger sibling of a world champion means that he is always going to get comparisons made to Jonathan and a certain degree of spotlight on his every move.

For now, the young striker is focused on taking each challenge as it comes and working his way up step by step until he can realize his dreams of being a world champion.