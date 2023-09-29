"Classic scam artist" - Dillon Danis accuses Logan Paul of making their fight an exhibition in order to cheat

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul have been embroiled in a bitter feud ever since their boxing match scheduled for October 14 was announced. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace has generated tremendous controversy by posting a slew of images and videos, some doctored, of Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal.

The content depicted Agdal in the company of her past romantic partners, with Danis alleging promiscuity on her part. However, Paul has defended his fiancee, and things have peaked with Agdal filing both a lawsuit and restraining order on Danis. However, the former Bellator fighter has continued antagonizing them.

Today, Dillon Danis took to X (formerly Twitter) to lobby an accusation against Logan Paul, claiming that their bout's exhibition status is evidence of his opponent trying to somehow rig the results. He claimed that Paul wants to select both the referee and judges for the contest to facilitate a favorable outcome for him come fight night:

"Also, why isn't this a professional bout? Oh yeah, I forgot Logan wants to pick the referee and judges. Classic scam artist."

Meanwhile, Logan Paul has accused Dillon Danis of trying to excuse himself from their boxing match. Many have also speculated that Danis will withdraw from the bout, just as he pulled out of his previous boxing match with KSI back in January.

However, the former Bellator fighter appears to be taking the bout seriously, as he has been training with all-time great kickboxer and former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira.

Has Dillon Danis ever boxed before?

Dillon Danis has spent most of his combat sports career as a grappler, having first come into the public eye as a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under the legendary Marcelo Garcia. Despite later becoming an MMA fighter and signing with Bellator, he has never actually boxed before.

Furthermore, his feud with Logan Paul's younger brother Jake Paul, who is a successful influencer boxer, has never led to a boxing bout. In fact, Danis' first boxing match was supposed to be his bout with KSI. But since it never took place, his upcoming bout with Logan Paul will be his debut in the squared circle.