Classics and new generation shonen among Demetrious Johnson’s favorite anime

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson is a gamer and an anime fan outside of the circle. He recently revealed his favorite anime in an Ask Me Anything session with fans on Reddit.

'Mighty Mouse' will make his next appearance at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video this May. He and Adriano Moraes are set to square off for the third time in what is a historic trilogy for the ONE flyweight world title.

The 36-year-old American star is 5-1 since signing with ONE Championship, scoring wins over promotional staples like Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Moraes.

See 'Mighty Mouse' reveal his favorite anime via Reddit below:

Demetrious Johnson determined to keep the belt in Seattle and put Adriano Moraes rivalry behind him

Johnson is looking forward to putting his rivalry with Moraes in the rearview window, while keeping the flyweight world title stateside. He told FOX 13 Seattle:

“I lost the first time by knockout, then knocked him out the second time, and here we go again for a third. I’m training my butt off. I’m ready to go out there and keep the belt here in Seattle.”

'Mighty Mouse' added:

“I think the biggest thing is when you’re in the gym and you’re working constantly with the same person for the third time, it kind of gets stale, is a good word to use. So hopefully, we go out there and we settle the score, we go 2-1 and move on to what’s next.”

Moraes earned a show-stopping TKO victory in the pair's first meeting, becoming the first man to ever finish Demetrious Johnson. 'Mighty Mouse' avenged his loss with a finish of his own in the rematch last August at ONE on Prime Video 1.

Johnson will hold a home-field advantage, so to speak, as ONE Fight Night 10 will go down in Colorado. It marks the first time that the promotion hosts an event in the U.S.

Make sure to tune in to ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5 to watch Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes battle it out in the third leg of their historic flyweight world title trilogy, live from the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

All of the action will be broadcast live and for free to Amazon Prime subscribers across North America.

