Close-up photo of the nasty cut that T.J. Dillashaw suffered in his clash with Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 32

T.J. Dillashaw put on a spectacular performance against Cory Sandhagen in the main event at UFC Vegas 32. With two of the division's knockout artists trading hands, the bantamweight headliner surprisingly went the distance.

Cory Sandhagen had more success early in the fight, leading to the opening of a huge cut above Dillashaw's right eye in the second round. Despite best efforts from the cutmen, Dillashaw's wound continued to open up throughout the course of the fight, impairing his vision.

However, Dillashaw displayed great heart in continuing to fight and came back stronger in the later rounds. Dillashaw tied Sandhagen up with well-timed clinches and takedown attempts to nullify the latter's reach advantage. The former two-time bantamweight champion reasserted himself into the title picture with a closely contested split-decision victory.

Take a look at the brutal gash suffered by T.J. Dillashaw during his victory over Cory Sandhagen in the main event at UFC Vegas 32.

[WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGERY]

T.J. Dillashaw also claimed to have injured his knee

T.J. Dillashaw informed his corner of a popped knee at the end of the opening round. While the severity of the injury remains unknown, Dillashaw braved through it to eventually reel in the split decision.

The 35-year-old later opened up about it to Daniel Cormier in the post-fight octagon interview. According to T.J. Dillashaw, he was slack in letting himself get injured, which went on to be a major obstruction in his ground game. Shedding some light on the brutal cut as well, T.J. Dillashaw told 'DC':

"It's the same cut that opened up twice before the last camp so it was vulnerable, you know. And he gave me a good shot. Ah, my knee....I popped it in that first round, I got lazy. I knew I had a leg lock and I was just chilling on top. Got lazy and let him pop it there right in the end. I couldn't throw my hooks in. When I took him down, one time I tried to throw my hook in and my knee popped again. I had to bail out. So I kinda sucked. When I took his back my gameplan was to throw the hooks in and that went out of the window obviously, you know."

Watch T.J. Dillashaw's octagon interview below:

Edited by Avinash Tewari