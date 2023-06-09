Coach John Kavanagh makes time to debunk wild alien sighting claims between TUF episodes

John Kavanagh is known best for his role as Conor McGregor's head coach. He is the founder and strategic mastermind of Straight Blast Gym (SBG) Ireland. Besides 'The Notorious', the 46-year-old also coaches the likes of UFC welterweight mainstay Gunnar Nelson and the always entertaining 205-pounder Johnny Walker.

Between assisting Conor McGregor in his coaching duties on the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter, John Kavanagh took to Twitter to talk about a topic popularized in MMA circles by the great Georges St-Pierre: aliens. The SBG Ireland founder dismissed talk of an alien sighting in Las Vegas.

On Twitter, Kavanagh quoted and replied to a tweet made by a paranormal proponent. The tweet in question features a blurry video allegedly showcasing an alien, according to the Twitter user's post. Kavanagh, however, branded the tweet an extraordinary claim.

Furthermore, he pointed out that extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence, which, in his estimation, the tweet lacks.

Fans, however, are more eager to see him alongside McGregor as the former champion's coach for his upcoming bout against three-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler. Unfortunately, the matchup does not yet have an official date.

Additionally, there is no official news regarding McGregor's reentry into the USADA testing pool. If no exemption can be granted, it's unlikely that the Irishman will have enough time to make the happen this year, given the six-month period he must observe after entering the testing pool.

Was John Kavanagh an MMA fighter?

Some fans may be unaware of John Kavanagh's own exploits as a mixed martial artist. As is often the case with many coaches, the Dubliner did not achieve significant success as an MMA fighter despite his credentials as a fourth-degree Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and second-degree Kenpo Karate black belt.

Long before he led PPV record-breaker Conor McGregor to historic championship success in the UFC, Kavanagh had a short-lived career as an MMA fighter. He took part in six fights, winning three times via submission and losing three times: first via knockout, second via decision, and third via submission.

