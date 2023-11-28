Coach JP Gallacher believes the fight world should be prepared for the ‘Nico Carrillo Era’

ONE Friday Fights had added some very exciting strikers into the ONE roster with Nico Carrillo being one of the standouts.

Running throughout 2023, the series has seen some new top contenders emerge in their divisions through their performances at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

With back-to-back wins on the global stage, the 25-year old Scotsman is set to return at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 for his biggest contest to date.

Nico Carrillo’s coach JP Gallacher recently spoke about his fighter’s surge to the top of the bantamweight Muay Thai division.

He told the South China Morning Post that he believes the rapid rise has left some people with doubts over his ability that will soon be answered:

“I believe we're already in it. I still feel like I still feel like a lot of people doubt Nico and I don't know for what reason, sometimes think it's because he rose so quickly and he's not everybody's taste, because he's quite confident and he speaks his mind and stuff.”

Watch the full interview below:

Nico Carrillo has the opportunity to prove all the doubters wrong next time out

If you were looking for an opportunity to silence any critics, you couldn’t ask for a better match-up to do just that than the next fight for Nico Carrillo.

You can’t ask for many tougher fights in the entire promotion than taking on Nong-O Hama, who is on the comeback trail after losing his world championship.

The former champ was unbeatable throughout his dominant win streak that came to a sudden halt at the hands of Jonathan Haggerty.

Carrillo has got some impressive wins since signing with ONE Championship but taking out the former champion would be his crowning achievement to date by some distance.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube or the ONE Super App.