"Colby, Buckley, or Usman" - Fans react as Ian Machado Garry claims he was "a takedown away from winning" vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov, demands fight at IFW

Ian Machado Garry's plans for his UFC return have piqued the interest of MMA fans worldwide. Garry's decision to face anyone in the welterweight division the promotion caused many to make suggestions for his next opponent.

Garry recently posted a video on his social media, revealing that he wants to make his octagon return during the International Fight Week at UFC 317 on June 28. In addition, the Irishman addressed his loss against Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310, saying:

''When am I fighting again? I would like to fight at International Fight Week, June 28th. I don't care who, I don't care who they want to put in front of me. I just want to fight, I want to prove that I'm the best in the world. Do I think that I won the fight against Shavkat? No...But I was very close to winning that fight...In my mind, I was a takedown away from winning that fight.''

Check out Ian Machado Garry's comments below (via MMA Orbit's X post):

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Colby, Buckley or Usman''

Another one stated:

''Crazy to think... that if he had just fought Buckley instead of stepping up and saving that ppv.... had he won he'd be in line for this shot rn...''

Other fans wrote:

''Why don’t they put the Ian Buckley fight back together''

''Would be great to see him back in there soon''

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @mma_orbit on X]

Ian Machado Garry strengthens his case as a future contender for UFC gold

Ian Machado Garry was initially scheduled to face Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa last year. However, Belal Muhammad's withdrawal from his first title defense against Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310 forced Garry to step up and face Rakhmonov for the no. 1 contender spot.

Garry performed admirably and came very close to submitting Rakhmonov but the Kazakh managed to escape as the bout went the distance. 'Nomad' was declared the winner via unanimous decision.

Garry, who earned praise from everyone in the MMA world, stated that he is ready to step up again. In an interview with MMA Knockout, 'Future' said:

''I know in my heart and my soul, and I see the fans are giving me a lot of love and a lot of respect for that fight...I will say one thing: I will be ready if they want me. Like I always am. Ready, prepared for anyone and anywhere.” [H/t: MMA Junkie]

As for now, Garry will have to wait a little longer for his shot, because Jack Della Maddalena is now scheduled to face Muhammad at UFC 315 on May 10.

