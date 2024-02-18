Colby Covington earns social media backlash for picking Ilia Topuria over "midget" Alexander Volkanovski - "Bro lost his whole fan base"

Colby Covington's fiery personality has struck again, this time igniting social media with his comments on the upcoming UFC 298 main event. In a post predicting Ilia Topuria's victory over Alexander Volkanovski, Covington used derogatory language and questioned Volkanovski's height and fighting spirit. Referring to Volkanovski's stature, he said:

"It's appropriate that a city famous for its homeless population...has a card headlined by a 3-foot-tall bum. Not only is Volkanovski physically a midget, he is a mental one too"

Check out Colby Covington's post below:

The comments predictably sparked outrage, with fans flooding Covington's social media with criticism. The comments read:

"Bro lost his whole fan base"

"Bro ran out of money to rent the ch*cks"

"Leon [Edwards] turned Colby into a proper nerd and virgin"

Fans react to Colby Covington's pick for UFC 298.

Covington, while a skilled welterweight, has garnered significant attention for his controversial persona and verbal attacks. This latest episode exemplifies his tendency to court outrage, often overshadowing his fighting abilities.

Undeterred Colby Covington vows return, eyes fourth title shot

Colby Covington remains laser-focused on reclaiming UFC welterweight gold, brushing off his recent loss to champion Leon Edwards by claiming a broken foot hindered his performance.

Despite suffering the injury early in the December bout, Covington maintains he's "the welterweight savior" and the uncrowned king of the division.

Fueling his ambition, Covington claims unwavering support from fans and industry heavyweights like Donald Trump. During a conversation with Submission Radio, he confidently asserted:

"I’m in a title fight every time I fight. Everybody knows that. To get back to that undisputed title, whoever is the biggest and best name that the UFC tells me I have to go through to get there, that is what I’m willing to do. I want that title more than I want to breathe, more than I want to live.

I’m in my prime. I’m 35 years young. I haven’t taken any damage in my career. Especially in that last fight, Leon didn’t leave a scratch on my face. There were a couple of tiny little bruises on my leg. Big f*cking deal."

Check out Covington's comments below (17:50):