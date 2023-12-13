"Colby will avenge Usman"- Fans perceive "Rocky/Apollo vibes" in Kamaru Usman backing Colby Covington's skills ahead of Leon Edwards clash 

Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington shared one of the most intense octagon rivalries in mixed martial arts. The two men fought twice, with Usman securing a fifth-round TKO over Covington in their first meeting and winning via a hard-fought unanimous decision in the second. However, it appears they have a lot of respect for each other's skills after going to war twice.

During a recent interview with Daniel Cormier, Usman discussed Covington's upcoming welterweight title fight against Leon Edwards at UFC 296 and defended his rival's fighting prowess. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' backed Covington's wrestling skills and predicted that 'Chaos' would shoot for takedowns relentlessly. He said:

"Colby Covington is not going to stop trying to get those takedowns, that's where he differs from you [Cormier] and I... I'm going to be honest with you, Covington fought me neck and neck, I just had to outclass him toward the end."

After @MMACHICK posted a clip from the interview on X, fans were stunned to hear Kamaru Usman defend Colby Covington and flocked to the post's comments section to express their thoughts.

Expand Tweet

One user compared Usman and Covington to Rocky and Apollo from the 'Rocky' movies and wrote:

"This on some Rocky/Apollo vibes."

Another fan wrote:

"Colby will avenge Usman."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @MMACHICK_ on X

Leon Edwards predicts the gameplan Colby Covington will deploy at UFC 296

Leon Edwards recently weighed in on his upcoming title defense against Colby Covington at UFC 296 in Las Vegas. The Englishman revealed that he's expecting 'Chaos' to rely on his wrestling skills and deploy grappling-heavy tactics. Their fight will go down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend.

In a recent episode of UFC Live on ESPN MMA, Edwards shared his thoughts on his upcoming challenge and said:

"I think everyone knows what he's coming out to do. He is coming out to heavy pressure, swing boxing to shoot on to you and grind you out, burn the clock down, and win that way, you know. I think everyone knows what he coming to do, and I'm prepared for it."

Catch Leon Edwards' comments below (5:30):

Leon Edwards is coming off two back-to-back wins over Kamaru Usman and has gone undefeated in his last 12 fights. 'Rocky' notably knocked out Usman with a stunning head kick in the final minute of their first fight at UFC 278 in August 2022.

Meanwhile, Colby Covington is coming off a unanimous decision win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 in March 2022.