"Come work for it" - Former UFC star comes out in support of rapper Jay-Z refusing to help cousin with $4800

Jay-Z is no stranger to making headlines. However, this time, he isn't in the news cycle due to his music or his marriage to pop legend Beyoncé. Instead, the world-renowned rapper drew attention for refusing to help his cousin, who requested $4800 from him. His reaction stunned fans across the globe.

Many have pointed out how little $4800 is to someone of his wealth, given that the rapper has a net worth of $2.5 billion. He has received tremendous criticism for his decision, but he is not without his supporters, among whom are former UFC light heavyweight and current Bellator 265-pounder Corey Anderson.

The two-time Bellator light heavyweight title challenger took to X/Twitter to speak up in defense of Jay-Z. First, he pointed out that the fans who have criticized the rapper's decision aren't privy to important details like the purpose of the requested money and the aforementioned cousin's habits, choices, and money management.

His specific words regarding the situation are as follows:

"Not at all! We don't know what the money was for, previous choices/habits, or his cousins management of money. Just bc he's family, and he got it, doesn't mean it's warranted. A dime or 4800 it's his to do what he chooses to whom he chooses deserves it. Come work for it."

The ex-UFC fighter called on the rapper's cousin to work for the money while also claiming that it is ultimately Jay-Z's money to do with whatever he pleases. Shockingly, according to AllHipHop.com, the rapper did ultimately invest in his cousin's idea, but his remarks continue to be misunderstood.

Does Jay-Z have a history with combat sports?

Jay-Z is among several rappers who have recently taken an interest in the world of combat sports. Rick Ross, for example, backed Terence Crawford to beat Errol Spence not too long ago. Meanwhile, Drake is notorious for betting large sums of money on MMA fights, usually to mixed success.

However, instead of making bets and the like, the 53-year-old billionaire founded a sports management company called Roc Nation Sports. Back in 2015, he struck a deal with undefeated boxing sensation Andre Ward, who hadn't fought since 2013 at the time. However, under Roc Nation Sports, he secured five more bouts.