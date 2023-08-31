"Comes off as a d**che" - Sean O'Malley suggests Tyson Fury's behavior with wife Paris Fury could garner "hate"

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley is one of the most prominent voices of the young generation of MMA. The 28-year-old fighter definitely has the skill to build a community of interested fans and his podcast is one of the channels that enable him to share and express his thoughts on ongoings in the combat sports world.

During a recent episode of his Timbo Sugarshow podcast, O’Malley and his head coach Tim Welch spoke about Tyson Fury’s interactions with his wife Paris on the Netflix series ‘At Home With The Furys’. The 35-year-old WBC heavyweight champion has struggled with mental health issues in the past and even had a brief split with Paris Fury back in the day over wedding date issues.

While Paris handles the impulsive Tyson Fury quite skillfully, Sean O’Malley believes that the boxer might receive hate for his behavior towards his wife. O'Malley said:

“You’ve gotta be getting hate… The way he treats his wife sometimes. I mean, I’ve seen a little bit like he comes off as a d****e.”

You can watch Sean O’Malley make the statement from the 12:37 mark of the video below:

Sean O’Malley might enter Tyson Fury’s world to compete against a boxing champion in the future

Sean O’Malley has grabbed quite a lot of attention during his rise through the UFC bantamweight division and has become a major target of fellow fighters. He received several high-profile callouts following his win over Aljamain Sterling at the UFC 292 pay-per-view event in August. Recently, boxing champion Gervonta Davis’ coach Kenny Ellis tried to ignite a rivalry with ‘Sugar’ and said:

“Tank [Gervonta Davis] would whoop his a**, in the first round, s**t. Any top lightweight would beat him. Tank, Shakur, Haney, all them guys would beat him coz they’re boxers. All of them would knock him out… He’s not a boxer. He doesn’t have professional punches. He’s an MMA fighter. They don’t perfect punches like boxers.”

O’Malley responded to Ellis’ remarks with a savage reply on Twitter, pointing out the reach and size difference between him and Gervonta Davis. Also, during the UFC 292 post-fight press conference, O’Malley named Davis as one of the preferred opponents to fight in the future. As of now, the 28-year-old has plenty of hungry contenders looking to dethrone him and wear the bantamweight crown.