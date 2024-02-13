“Coming to do a demolition job” - Jonathan Haggerty promises all-out beatdown of ‘Demolition Man’ Felipe Lobo in Bangkok

Reigning two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty is ready to put a beating on the ‘Demolition Man’ come Friday night.

On February 16, ‘The General’ will return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium — the same building where he won both the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles via highlight-reel KOs against Nong-O Hama and Fabricio Andrade. At ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video, Haggerty will put his 26 pounds of gold in the art of eight limbs on the line against Andrade’s longtime teammate, Felipe Lobo.

While offering ONE fans a glimpse into his final preparations, Jonathan Haggerty had a message for his next challenger as their long-awaited title clash closes in.

“We are ready. Coming to do a demolition job! #Andstill @onechampionship world champion.”

‘The General’ has won five straight fights dating back to December 2020. During that run, he scored victories over Taiki Naito, Mongkolpetch, and Vladimir Kuzmin before his back-to-back finishes against Nong-O and Andrade.

Will Haggerty extend his streak to six inside the Mecca of Muay Thai?

Felipe Lobo has been putting in work to prepare for Jonathan Haggerty showdown

Jonathan Haggerty isn’t the only fighter pouring everything he’s got into his latest fight camp. Felipe Lobo has been hard at work preparing for Haggerty’s unique style of offense. Speaking about his preparations in a recent interview with The Allstar, Lobo said:

“I'm feeling very well, you know. My mind is so good. I've been working a lot for this fight, you know, training hard, training my mind as well. So I feel confident, and I'm ready to fight next Saturday.”

Can the ‘Demolition Man’ shock the world and claim his first ONE world championship in The Land of Smiles?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.