"Coming for the Polyana 'Cosplay Queen' throne I see" - Fans react as Diana Belbita shares what her fight gear would have been for UFC 300

A custom-made fight kit for UFC 300 is not something Diana Belbita wants to miss out on.

As one of the most active fighters on social media, Belbita shared what she would have liked her custom fight gear to look like with her fans. In a graphic made by X fan account "MMABreez," Belbita shared a red and black print that she claimed "would have been" her UFC 300 outfit.

Fans loved the post from the 27-year-old, with one claiming that she was competing with Polyana Viana for the "Cosplay Queen throne."

The user commented:

"Coming for the Polyana 'Cosplay Queen' throne I see"

Since beating Maria Oliveira at UFC 289, Belbita has struggled to pick up another win, last losing to Molly McCann for a second time at UFC Vegas 85. The loss dropped Belbita to 15-9 as a professional.

Despite being just 2-5 in the UFC, Belbita has gathered a sizeable fanbase due to her personality and social media activity. Since signing with the promotion, "The Warrior Princess" has amassed over 441 thousand followers on Instagram.

Other fans commented:

"You'd have picked up a $300k bonus just for that outfit"

"Yours should say 'cut lady' that be awesome"

"Da hell? Red farts?"

"Yo pleaseee"

View more fan reactions to Diana Belbita's UFC 300 "outfit" below:

Fans reacting to Diana Belbita [via @dianabelbita on X]

Who has Diana Belbita beaten in the UFC?

Having been with the UFC since 2019, Diana Belbita has competed in the octagon seven times but has gone just 2-5. Though her overall record appears bleak on paper at just 15-9, Belbita has faced top-tier competition, including in her career as a regional fighter.

After losing her first two UFC outings, Belbita kept her roster spot with a win over fellow fan-favorite Hannah Goldy. Following a slightly controversial loss to Gloria de Paula, Belbita returned to the win column with a unanimous decision nod over Maria Oliveira.

Since picking up the victory over Oliveira, Belbita has yet to win another fight, going 0-2 since. Belbita's last two losses came against veterans Molly McCann and Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

Before making her first walk to the octagon, Belbita fought for the KSW women's flyweight championship in 2017 but suffered a submission defeat to Ariane Lipski. Prior to transitioning to MMA, Belbita was an international Kempo world champion with Romanian national championships in kickboxing and karate.

