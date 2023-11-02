‘Compromised’ Halil Amir recalls dominating Maurice Abevi despite being ill: “It was a good fight with a good opponent”

Ahead of his highly anticipated return at ONE Fight Night 16, lightweight contender Halil Amir looked back at his last performances inside the Circle.

This Friday night, November 3, Amri, the No. 4 ranked lightweight contender, will step inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for a showdown with Ahmed Mujtaba. Amir will look to extend his win streak to three, which includes wins over Timofey Nastyukhin in his promotional debut and a decision victory over Maurice Abevi at ONE Fight Night 9 in April.

Looking back on his win over Abevi, Halil Amir revealed that he had become ill less than two weeks before fight night. Despite that, he’s still happy with the performance he delivered against the Tiger Muay Thai product.

“It was a good fight with a good opponent,” Amir said. “There were bright moments, and I dominated this fight. I almost didn’t have enough strength to finish this fight. Only few people know that I got very sick 10 days before the fight, and I wasn’t in good shape."

“Even in that state, I put in a good fight. I dropped him several times, there were attempts at choking [him out] and a beautiful leg submission attempt. That video went viral.”

Amir will look for a repeat performance, but that will be easier said than done when he meets Ahmed Mujtaba, a former Pakistani MMA world champion with the skills necessary to get the finish standing up or on the mat.

Who comes out on top in this high-stakes lightweight clash in The Land of Smiles?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video live in U.S. primetime on November 3.