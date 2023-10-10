“Congratulations champion!” - MMA legend GSP, fans show their love for Jonathan Di Bella following world title win

MMA legend Georges St-Pierre joined fans in congratulating Jonathan Di Bella on his latest win.

At ONE Fight Night 15, Di Bella successfully retained his ONE strawweight kickboxing world title in the co-main event. The Canadian-Italian was matched up against three-sport athlete Danial Williams, who hoped to pull off the upset.

Unfortunately for ‘Mini T,’ Di Bella dominated the fight and secured a unanimous decision win for his first world championship defense.

Following his impressive performance, the strawweight kickboxing king shared a video on Instagram with his title on a rooftop. The social media post was captioned:

“Views 🤍👑Bangkok Skyline”

Georges St-Pierre, Tom DeBlass, and Di Bella’s fans congratulated the Canadian-Italian in the Instagram comment section:

“Oh yeah 🔥félicitations champion!” - Georges St-Pierre

“Man your performance was 🔥.” - Tom DeBlass

“Grande Jon! A man that speaks with gloves, not wasting time in trash talking 🥰”

“Great title defense champ!!! A true example of how a champ carries himself inside and outside the ring. Bravo paisano”

“I knew you were just too good and sharp. It will be hard for anyone to beat you”

Jonathan Di Bella made his ONE Championship debut in October 2022. The undefeated kickboxer quickly gained respect in the promotion by defeating Zhang Peimian for the vacant strawweight kickboxing world title.

Now that he’s defended his throne, Di Bella is already looking for who’s next. During his ONE Fight Night 15 post-fight press conference, the 27-year-old said he’s down to fight anyone and mentioned Japanese icon Takeru Segawa as a possible opponent.

Regardless of who’s chosen, it’ll take a high-level performance to hand Di Bella his first kickboxing loss.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 15, featuring Jonathan Di Bella’s latest win, can be seen for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.