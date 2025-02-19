“Connect with the brothers” - ONE Championship OGs Martin Nguyen, Aung La N Sang take in the Qatari hospitality ahead of ONE 171

Before Aung La N Sang and Martin Nguyen step into pivotal matchups tomorrow, both former ONE world champions have had the privilege of experiencing Qatar’s renowned hospitality firsthand.

In the days leading up to ONE 171: Qatar, the two superstars immersed themselves in the local culture through a series of pre-fight activities, with a cultural tour of Doha as a major highlight.

They explored the vibrant Qatari capital, engaged with the local community, and even embraced Middle Eastern tradition by donning customary attire.

Reflecting on the experience in an interview with ONE Championship, the Myanmarese talent expressed his appreciation for the cultural connection.

'The Burmese Python' shared:

“I’ve been wanting to get this outfit for a while now. You know, connect with the brothers here in Qatar. I mean, it’s an honor.”

The warm reception they received was well deserved, given their status as global MMA icons.

Aung La N Sang previously held the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world championships, while Nguyen similarly reigned as a two-division world champion in the featherweight and lightweight MMA divisions.

Aung La N Sang, Martin Nguyen eye redemption at ONE 171

Aung La N Sang and Martin Nguyen now shift their focus to fight night as they prepare to compete side by side at ONE 171, slated to take place at the magnificent Lusail Sports Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20.

'The Burmese Python' is slated for a rematch against Shamil Erdogan, looking to avenge his loss from their initial encounter at ONE 168: Denver in September 2024.

Meanwhile, Nguyen is set to lock horns with fellow ranked featherweight MMA contender Shamil Gasanov, aiming to rebound from a first-round submission defeat to Garry Tonon at ONE 165 in January 2024.

With redemption on their minds, both warriors are determined to turn the tide at ONE 171.

