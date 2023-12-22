Conor McGregor discloses the "greatest UFC fight of all time" according to him

Conor McGregor just took to X to express his belief that his rematch with Nate Diaz, which took place at UFC 202, is the greatest UFC fight of all time. The bout was a classic war in every sense of the word, complete with knockdowns, grueling rounds, several momentum shifts, and bloody fighters.

The matchup ended via majority decision in the Irishman's favor. Although Diaz contested the judges' decision, the fight is remembered as a classic among MMA fans everywhere. It certainly was seen as McGregor exacting his vengeance over his prior loss to Diaz.

Check out highlights of Conor McGregor's second fight with Nate Diaz in the clip below:

The bout was of such high entertainment value, and closely-contested enough that fans have been clamoring for a trilogy to finally settle the legendary rivalry between 'The Notorious' and the Stockton star. McGregor references numerous accolades from his rematch with Diaz.

The accolades consist of UFC 202 being the best-selling pay-per-view in the promotion's history at the time, with 1.65 million buys. However, it was eventually eclipsed by UFC 264 and UFC 229, which yielded 1.8 million and 2.4 million buys, respectively.

Ever since UFC 202, both McGregor and Diaz have jawed back and forth on social media, teasing a trilogy bout numerous times. Unfortunately, Diaz's exodus from the UFC has left fans waiting for his octagon return, as the pair's bout can only take place under the UFC banner.

McGregor himself has asserted that his career cannot end without completing the trilogy with Diaz, his first true MMA rival.

Was Conor McGregor the first UFC fighter to defeat José Aldo?

Fans would be forgiven for assuming that former featherweight kingpin José Aldo was undefeated during the height of his reign in the 145-pound division. Aldo's only career loss came in UFC 194.

Check out Conor McGregor's legendary knockout over José Aldo in the clip below:

In what would have been his eighth featherweight title defense, the Brazilian legend faced Conor McGregor, who needed just 13 seconds to knock him out cold.

In doing so, he captured featherweight gold in record fashion with the fastest knockout in UFC title fight history.