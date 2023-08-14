Conor McGregor DMs Claressa Shields, Francis Ngannou lables the UFC liars, Elon Musk shares conversation with Mark Zuckerberg: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about Conor McGregor's DMs to Claressa Shields regarding her MMA career and Francis Ngannou calls out the UFC for lying. Elsewhere, Elon Musk shares screenshots of text exchange with Mark Zuckerberg.

#1 Conor McGregor DMs Claressa Shields to discuss her MMA career

Conor McGregor has taken a keen interest in the MMA development of multi-division boxing champion Claressa Shields.

The self-proclaimed GWOAT (Greatest Woman of All Time) is one of the few boxers who have successfully transitioned into MMA. After signing with the PFL, Shields is currently 1-1 as a professional, winning her debut bout before falling to a narrow split-decision loss.

After a brief stint in MMA, Shields returned to boxing and defended her middleweight title three times. However, as per the recent announcement, she is swapping the ring for the octagon once again, penning a new multi-fight deal with PFL.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports talking about her latest MMA contract, Claressa Shields revealed UFC star Conor McGregor had messaged her, offering advice and support. She said:

"Conor McGregor inboxed me...Conor actually gave me some of the best advice today. He was interested [in] me and him doing some work together. That's an honor. Thank you to Conor McGregor for that."

#2 Francis Ngannou slams UFC for false advertising

Francis Ngannou had some stern words for the UFC this week after the MMA promotion used false information during the UFC Vegas 78 broadcast.

During the event which took place in Las Vegas at the Apex Centre, light heavyweight Tafon Nchukwi walked to the octagon to face A.J. Dobson. A graphic then appeared and stated that Nchuwki was the 'Only Cameroonian Fighter in UFC History'.

'The Predator' immediately took to Twitter to respond, sharing a photo of himself with the Cameroonian flag before labeling the organization as liars. He tweeted:

"Thierry Sokoudjou was the first Cameroonian in the UFC. I was second. Don't let them lie and erase history."

The former heavyweight champ then added:

#3 Elon Musk shares screenshots of conversation with Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's potential MMA fight appears to be in danger after the Meta CEO claimed Musk wasn't taking the preparation seriously.

The two tech giants agreed to face one another for charity several months ago. Whilst fans at first thought it was playful banter between the two, both Musk and Zuckerberg have since been pictured training with MMA stars such as Georges St-Pierre, Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski.

Unfortunately, however, the bout may now not be going ahead. Elon Musk opted to be transparent and shared images of messages he and Zuckerberg had sent one another. The potential fight appears to now be in doubt after Musk asked Zuckerberg to practice at his house.

Zuckerberg responded:

"If you want to a real MMA fight, then you should train on your own and let me know when you're ready to compete. I don't want to keep hyping something that will never happen, so you should either decide you're going to do this and do it soon, or we should move on."

Check out the full text conversation here:

Elon Musk & Mark Zuckerberg's messages