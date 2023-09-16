Conor McGregor makes U-turn on rocky history with WWE after TKO merger, issues one word response to Dwayne Johnson's Smackdown appearance

Historically, Conor McGregor has been an ardent critic of WWE and professional wrestling as a whole. In fact, the Irishman went so far as to even show little respect for the amateur and collegiate wrestling in MMA, having infamously derided Khabib Nurmagomedov's fighting style.

But regarding WWE, he's been even more critical, branding professional wrestling as fake, while promising to, in his words, 'slap the head off the entire roster.' But with the UFC's recent merger with WWE under TKO Group Holdings, Conor McGregor has changed his tune to a degree.

The former UFC double champion recently took to X/Twitter to express his amazement over Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's recent Smackdown return. He described the moment as incredible, tagging TKO Group Holdings. As someone who once showed zero respect for the industry, it is a surprising turn.

This, however, says nothing about McGregor's potential future in the squared circle. He remains a proud mixed martial artist, who believes he still ranks among the very best fighters of the day, to the point of even challenging Alexander Volkanovski's unofficial status as the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world.

Volkanovski was quick to respond with a request for a matchup at UFC 300. As 'The Great' is the only featherweight champion Conor McGregor hasn't faced, a bout between the two has been a topic of discussion for some time, with many wondering who would have won had they crossed swords in their prime.

Regardless, the Irishman is unlikely to follow through with his challenge. Alexander Volkanovski is one of countless people he's expressed an interest in fighting, with the latest being Sean Strickland.

Conor McGregor's bizarre boxing callout

It is anyone's guess how Conor McGregor went from facing all-time great boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. to calling out KSI for a bare-knuckle boxing bout. This is especially shocking given McGregor's prior dismissal of KSI and influencer boxing as a whole when the YouTuber was scheduled to face Dillon Danis in the past.

However, at Anthony Joshua's boxing match with Robert Helenius, the Irishman issued a challenge to KSI, while also outlining a plan that includes facing Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje and ultimately Nate Diaz in MMA.