Conor McGregor responds to UK PM, Alexandre Pantoja calls out Sean O'Malley, UFC star reacts to Francis Ngannou's son passing away: MMA News Roundup

Conor McGregor responds to the UK Prime Minister's lack of interest on a deal with the Irish government, Alexandre Pantoja discusses his history with Sean O'Malley, and another UFC star reacts to the tragic news of Francis Ngannou's son passing away.

#3. Conor McGregor responds to Rishi Sunak's unwillingness to deal with Irish government on asylum seekers

Conor McGregor has weighed in on Rishi Sunak's lack of interesting in seeking a deal with the Irish government in regard to asylum seekers.

The British Prime Minister recently discussed his committment to the Rwanda deportation proposal and highlighted that there are no immediate plans to strike strike a deal with those in power in Ireland.

According to Sunak, there is no deal on the table due to his worries of aslyum seekers entering Britain from Northern Ireland.

'The Notorious', who is no stranger to sharing his political views online, especially regarding illegal immigration, took to X to respond to the news. He wrote:

"We have human worms in positions of power. It is closing in on time to activate officially. We have long been ready. In fact, we are born for this. Let's go, Ireland!

#2. Alexandre Pantoja claims to have "smashed" Sean O'Malley in sparring a number of years ago

UFC men's flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja has recalled the time he had a sparring session with Sean O'Malley, claiming to have dominated him.

After 'Sugar' picked up the bantamweight title at UFC 292 against Aljamain Sterling, 'The Cannibal' took to Instagram and stated that he'd be interesting in facing O'Malley in a super fight in the future.

Pantoja was then asked to clarify his previous comments during a recent interview with New York Post Sports.

The Brazilian claimed he had once sparred against O'Malley, but the footage had been withheld due to him having the upper hand when he trained with the bantamweight champ. He said:

"I have some history with him. Before I started talking about O'Malley...I sparred with him six years ago for my first UFC fight...He recorded the sparring, and he never passed the training [video to me]. I asked his friend, [Henry] Cejudo, 'Can you talk with your friend to send the video?' And he said to me, 'Hey, he’s not gonna send it to you, bro. You smashed him.'"

#1. UFC star reacts to tragic news of Francis Ngannou's son passing away

UFC bantamweight star Marlon 'Chito' Vera has shared his reaction following the heartbreaking news that Francis Ngannou's 15-month-old son, Kobe, has passed away.

'The Predator' recently took to social media to inform the public of the tragic news and expressed his distraught. The former UFC heavyweight champ also pleaded for help with how to handle such a devastating loss. He wrote:

"I was my best self next to him and now I have no clue of who I am. Life is so unfair to hit us where it hurts the most. How do you deal with such a thing? How can you live with it? Please help me if you have an idea because I really don't know what to do and how to deal with this."

The news has understandably rallied the MMA community, with UFC stars such as Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping expressing their sympathy for Ngannou.

Marlon Vera has also taken to social media to share his reaction, highlighting his heartbreak for Francis Ngannou. He wrote:

"Man, Francis 😭😭😭"

