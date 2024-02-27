Conor McGregor's close friend and former training partner likened himself to 'Thierry Henry' competing in 'UEFA Champions League'

One of Conor McGregor's closest friends and training partners, Dillon Danis, recently took to Instagram to post a curious update on his story. This consisted of a training picture of him sitting on the mats, with a quote comparing him to football legend Thierry Henry.

Danis specifically compared himself to Henry's UEFA Champions League triumph back in 2009, when he played for F.C. Barcelona. Whether Danis is hinting toward a comeback to combat sports or is merely drawing attention to himself for social media engagement remains unknown.

Nevertheless, fans will have questions regarding his Instagram story, as he hasn't fought since a widely criticized performance against Logan Paul last October. Neither man impressed, but Paul was in full control of the bout, outlanding an impotent Danis who threw little offense.

However, it wasn't just his lack of activity in the match that was criticized. It was Danis' failed attempts at shooting for a takedown and jumping on a guillotine choke, which Nate Diaz had previously done to more success and a warmer reception against Jake Paul, that caused many to label him an embarrassment.

McGregor, however, praised his training partner, hailing Danis as a source of entertainment. He had previously disclosed his desire to see him make a return to MMA, where his skill-set as a high-level grappler is of far more use to him than a boxing match, where no grappling beyond some limited clinching is allowed.

Is Conor McGregor friends with any UFC fighters?

Conor McGregor is known for being an unapologetic trash-talker, who gets under the skin of other fighters. Thus, he is not well-liked in the UFC by many. However, there are those who are actually close to the Irishman and his friend to a degree. One such fighter is Icelandic welterweight Gunnar Nelson.

Nelson is a member of Straight Blast Gym Ireland, where McGregor trains. The two are longtime training partners, and he remains one of the few fighters on the UFC roster who are friendly toward McGregor. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for Artem Lobov, who retired from MMA and turned on the Irishman.