Conor McGregor's teammate joins TUF 31 team, Andrew Tate reacts to Playboy Model allegations, Stephen Fulton releases statement: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about Conor McGregor's new TUF 31 teammate, Andrew Tate's reaction to new Playboy model allegations, and boxer Stephen Fulton's statement following his latest loss.

#1. Conor McGregor's teammate from SBG Ireland joins his TUF 31 team

Conor McGregor welcomed a familiar face to his The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) team this week following a twist ahead of the semi-finals.

The Irishman's team previously earned their first victory of the season last week when Rico DiSciullio delivered a stunning KO over Team Chandler's Hunter Azure. The win also prevented Chandler's men from the first clean-sweep of the show's history.

In an unexpected twist, as the season heads into it's final episodes, the UFC have released a preview which shows they are planning on moving three fighters from Team Chandler to Team McGregor.

One such fighter who is preparing to make the switch is Brad Katona, who trains alongside Conor McGregor at Straight Blast Gym. In the preview, Kantona revealed his mindset ahead of the controversial move:

"Switching teams for some could be a difficult proposition. For myself, my best position to succeed is to be reunited with my coach, John Kavanagh. My coach back in Ireland, and my nutritionist, Tristan."

#2. Andrew Tate reacts to Playboy model allegations

Andrew Tate has dismissed the latest claims by Playboy model Carla Howe, who has alleged that the controversial internet personality tried luring her to Romania.

In a series of statements, Howe claimed she feels lucky to have avoided falling under the allure of Tate and explained that their interactions began on Instagram, where 'Cobra' started by showering her with compliments and gifts.

However, Howe described that their conversations turned dark when Andrew Tate reportedly tried to prevent her from going on holiday with her friends.

Radar Online @radar_online A former Playboy model who exchanged private messages with controversial media personality Andrew Tate claims he tried to 'lure her' to Romania before his arrest. radaronline.com/p/playboy-mode…

Tate wasted no time in refuting the claims and stated that he infact implored her to leave. He tweeted:

"I literally said go away I want to watch the fight."

#3. Stephen Fulton releases post-fight statement after loss

Stephen Fulton has released a statement following his stunning loss to Naoya Inoue earlier today.

'Cool Boy Steph' was returning to the ring after a year-long hiatus and faced off against Inoue, who was making his debut in the heavier weight-class. The Japanese fighter lived upto his nickname of 'The Monster', as he put on a clinical performance which saw him KO Fulton in the eighth round.

At the post-fight press conference, Fulton gave his thoughts on the loss. The now former super-bantamweight fighter stated:

“I’m not feeling bad because I’m a champion no matter what. I’m very disappointed in my performance, but I can’t allow that to dictate who I am as a person. I went out like a man, so I hold my head up like a man."