Conor McGregor and Saweetie: Why has the Irishman been tweeting about the American rapper?

Conor McGregor is always a headline-maker, whether those reasons are good or bad. Despite not having fought since 2021 due to a catastrophic leg break, the Irishman has never stopped being the talk of the town in the combat sports world, and this past Saturday, he made sure to keep it that way.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz, two men who are strongly tied to 'The Notorious' faced each other in a boxing match. Unfortunately, the Irishman found their bout to be less than entertaining, which prompted him to focus on rapper Saweetie, who sat in attendance.

The former UFC double champion addressed the rapper via two tweets, which raised eyebrows. The tweets had flirtatious implications, which has left many curious given that Conor McGregor is engaged to Dee Devlin, who is currently pregnant with the couple's fourth child.

Some, however, have speculated that McGregor and Devlin are in an open relationship. Regardless, there is no evidence of such besides the fact that Devlin has never expressed any public disapproval over her fiancé's conduct. McGregor's online flirtation with Saweetie, however, hasn't overshadowed his other tweets.

'The Notorious' was unimpressed with Jake Paul and Nate Diaz. 'The Problem Child' has tried to coax him into a boxing match, to no avail, ramping up his trash talk each time. Meanwhile, Diaz is a former opponent of McGregor's, who the Irishman has promised to punish with body shots in a potential trilogy bout.

Despite how active he's been on Twitter with his tirades, fans still have no news regarding Conor McGregor's potential octagon return.

Will Conor McGregor face Justin Gaethje instead of Michael Chandler?

The situation that the Irishman has found himself in is a complicated one. He is yet to reenter the USADA anti-doping testing pool, with many alleging that it is because he has consumed banned substances to accelerate his recovery from the broken leg he suffered against Dustin Poirier two years ago.

Furthermore, his interest in facing Michael Chandler inside the octagon seems to have waned since the UFC first announced it as his return bout. He has gone on to express interest in other opponents, with Justin Gaethje being the most recent object of his attention in the wake of his 'BMF' title win.

While Justin Gaethje has shown interest in facing Conor McGregor, nothing is set in stone, and Chandler is still waiting on the sidelines for his expected matchup with the Irishman.