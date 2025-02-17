Conor McGregor teases about signing Dana White's biggest UFC matchmaking regret to BKFC, fans react: "This is like the PGA Senior Tour"

Conor McGregor knows how to keep a promotion firing on all cylinders, most recently hinting at what could be the biggest signing in BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) history.

The BKFC part-owner suggested that MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko might be joining the promotion at a press conference in Italy. He said:

“Fedor Emelianenko? Stay tuned, we might have some announcement with Fedor Emelianenko. Hey Fedor, we’re waiting. Some news might be coming with Fedor Emelianenko. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is signing and acquiring the best fighters of all time, past, present and future, and everyone wants to be a part of this.”

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

These rumors reignite memories of UFC CEO Dana White’s biggest matchmaking regret of never booking Emelianenko vs. Brock Lesnar in the organization. White once revealed that negotiations were in place for a blockbuster fight at Texas Stadium, but talks fell apart after Emelianenko’s father passed away. Despite multiple attempts, the dream fight never materialized, leaving White to call it “the only fight that I wanted to make that was never made."

Several fans took to X to react to McGregor's comments, writing:

"This is like the PGA Senior Tour."

"The shifting of his eyes makes me think it's something he's saying because it's something that'll trend in the space."

"He's a hell of a promoter."

"Damn, Fedor's hand speed is Michael Johnson level. He will be ok although I don't understand, he's rich, maybe addicted to adrenaline release when fighting."

"Conor has reached the downfall point of his career where he feels the need to fight old guys who are way past their prime. Conor must know that he would get destroyed by any ranked fighter in the current UFC roster so now he is looking for cherry-picked fights."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Conor McGregor teasing big BKFC signing. [Screenshots courtesy: @MMAJunkie on X]

Usman Nurmagomedov responds to Conor McGregor's harsh comments about Paul Hughes

Usman Nurmagomedov addressed Conor McGregor’s harsh comments about Paul Hughes, who was criticized by 'The Notorious' for his respectful interaction with Nurmagomedov's camp.

McGregor, upset over Hughes’ loss to Nurmagomedov, claimed it was a robbery and questioned Hughes’ character for being cordial. In response, Nurmagomedov emphasized the importance of setting a positive example for the younger generation, acknowledging that, despite his flaws, he strives to be a better person for his followers.

Speaking in an interview with MMA Junkie, Nurmagomedov said:

"Honestly, it was crazy. Paul is good guy. We spoke with him a little bit. He’s a really good guy. This is hard time for people, to be honest, and you have to be a good example. Because everyone right now living on the phone, on the media they’re watching, they’re following. When you show these people some bad examples, this is very bad. You have to understand, brother, a lot of people watching you. You have to be good example.” [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Check out Usman Nurmagomedov's comments below (19:45):

