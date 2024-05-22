"Consistently terrifying" - Fans in awe of Liam Harrison's devastating power despite sitting out for nearly two years due to injury

Fans are impressed by Liam Harrison's training footage ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Muay Thai.

In August 2022, Harrison's fighting career was temporarily derailed when he challenged then-holder Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title. 'Hitman' suffered a first-round TKO loss due to leg kicks and later needed surgery due to the knee damage caused by the Thai superstar.

Nearly two years later, the Leeds native has overcome the treacherous recovery process and booked his next fight. On June 7, Harrison looks to take the next step in his comeback story when he faces Japanese standout Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167.

ONE recently shared training footage of Liam Harrison on Instagram, leading to fans sharing positive reactions in the comment section:

"Consistently terrifying"

"Light session lol Liam is mad. It's awesome to see."

"Liam looks like that guys, until he became that guy and I am here for it!"

Instagram comments

ONE 167 will take place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The entire card is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Liam Harrison scheduled for two Muay Thai fights in ONE Championship within next few months

Liam Harrison isn't the type of fighter to enjoy extended layoffs. Therefore, the UK superstar has booked a second Muay Thai fight under the ONE Championship banner to continue making up for the lost time.

On September 6, Harrison will be featured at ONE 168: Denver, representing the promotion's live return to the United States. The 38-year-old veteran has been granted his call for a fight against fellow legend Seksan in what could be an instant classic.

ONE 168 is scheduled to take place inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Tickets for the event featuring two world title fights can be found here.