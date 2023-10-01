"Copying everything Fury does" - Anthony Joshua training with Tyson Fury's former coach invites innumerous trolls

Anthony Joshua is training with yet another trainer before returning to the United States for a full training camp.

The former Unified heavyweight champion of the world is currently in the UK attending various sporting and social events. The Brit is searching for his next fight following his dominant win over Robert Helenius in his last fight. News from Boxing King Media, via Michael Benson, has it that he has now begun training with Tyson Fury's former trainer Ben Davison. Here's what the fans had to say about it:

"Great coach, could be good if he’s ever to face Fury, although Fury turned into a different animal after Ben"

Anthony Joshua gives his opinion on Dillon Danis, Logan Paul, Nina Agdal situation

For over a month now, Dillon Danis has been targeting Logan Paul's fiance Nina Agdal on Twitter by posting demeaning photos of her. 'The Maverick' never spoke out about it or responded to it very often. However, many on the internet claim Danis has gone too far with the trash talk. Here's what Anthony Joshua had to say:

"In this game of boxing, there are no rules. The internet is undefeated, all your information is out there at the end of the day. What you put out there, they will always come back around."

Anthony Joshua believes there are no rules when you get into this sport and the things Danis posted are things that were already available on the internet. So the Brit believes the American has not gone too far.

