Could this be MrBeast's next viral YouTube video? Andrew Tate's brother proposes “big hit” idea

In the world of viral social media videos, Americans Tristan Tate and YouTuber MrBeast may be in the process of creating another one.

Tate, who is the brother of former kickboxer and influencer Andrew Tate, commented beneath the latest tweet from MrBeast promoting his recent YouTube post. In the video, MrBeast — whose given name is James Donaldson — paid an unnamed man $10 thousand for every day he spent inside a grocery store.

In his comment, Tristan Tate proposed a new idea to the YouTuber that he believed would be a 'big hit.' Tate commented:

"Ever considered letting celebrities do these challenges but the money is donated to charity? Would be a big hit."

MrBeast did not respond, but Tate's tweet triggered an abundance of replies from fans. Some agreed with his idea, while others did not think it would be as successful as a video starring a 'normal' person. Many also chimed in with their big thoughts to raise money for charity.

At just 25 years old, MrBeast has climbed the ranks as one of the most successful and well-known YouTubers. The American rose to fame, posting primarily challenge and charity videos giving money away to random people.

One user who particularly did not like Tate's idea wrote:

"Kills the actual point of the games. The contestants would have no emotion if they're just rich celebrities."

Fans who approved of the proposition commented:

"I definitely would tune into that"

"Good idea Tristan maybe you guys should host this"

Another X/Twitter user believed he had a better idea, saying:

"I have an idea of charity where people do not donate money, but donate time and effort. Example: 'plant a tree to make your contribution' (go actually and do it). No money is ever accepted unless from sponsorships for the actions actually take place."

View fan reactions to Tristan Tate's comment on MrBeast's post below:

