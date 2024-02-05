"Could've easily did this with Haney" - Gervonta Davis' DM exchange with Conor Benn's promoter fails to impress fans

Gervonta Davis has not entered the ring since defeating Ryan Garcia via seventh-round knockout back in April last year. The WBA lightweight champion recently shared his DMs with Eddie Hearn on his Instagram story, revealing that the boxing promoter and chairman of Matchroom Sport reached out to him regarding a potential bout with professional British boxer Conor Benn.

"Gervonta Davis posting his DMs with Eddie Hearn about a potential fight vs Conor Benn today…"

Fans on the popular social media platform were less than impressed with the potential bout. @_nixer suggested that Davis is ducking Devin Haney:

"Could’ve easily did this with Haney… I smell 🦆"

@AOUREDOO claimed that 'Tank' seems to be cherry-picking an opponent:

"Tank cherrypicking another guy that's not a champion, off the roids and who looked beatable. Not surprised :)"

@SHREDDER_365 questioned why Davis is looking at lower-level opponents:

"Tank better than this man, why he even looking at these level fights."

@bluntsportssc pointed out a difference in the negotiations:

"For everybody saying he’s ducking Devin, he’s not. Conner understands that he is the B side unlike Haney. He (Benn) will agree to the stipulations of the contract unlike Haney. Pretty simple."

@G0R001 believes that the bout will be exciting:

"This could have potential to be an absolute barn burner !!!! Come on @EddieHearn make this happen 🙏"

@AhijahB was not thrilled with the idea of this potential bout:

"Lmao I’m going to be so annoyed if he gets this fight over Tank fighting Haney 😒"

@WhatsUpDoc0814 suggested that 'Tank' moving to welterweight would be big:

"If tank moves up to 147 that’ll be the highlight of the year 🔥🔥🥊"

@GOD_YUS claimed that the bout will be made official:

"The fight is going to get MADE BC CONOR BEEN HAS A COUNTRY BEHIND HIM TO SELL THE FIGHT That’s all TANKS TEAM NEED TO KNOW SO IM PRETTY SURE THIS FIGHT GETS DONE BOXING POLITICS IS GOING TO HELP FIGHT SELL ALSO ‼️‼️"

Gervonta Davis called out Conor Benn

Following his unanimous decision victory over Peter Dobson, Conor Benn took to Twitter, stating:

"Haney Eubank Jr ( not Harry ) Spence Brook Barrios Any of the above next @EddieHearn #Destroyer"

Gervonta Davis responded to the tweet by calling out Benn:

"No funny, the way you looked last night..Give me 3 weeks & a weekend in Turks and yo a** is grass..you hear me!"

The pair continued to exchange words, leading Eddie Hearn to send 'Tank' a DM on Instagram. While it is unclear if a contract will be worked out, both fighters appear open to the bout.