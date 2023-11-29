“Cracking at 100 percent” - Alex Roberts predicts barnburner with Roman Kryklia for ONE world title

Heavyweight striker Alex Roberts is fired up to make his ONE Championship debut in the coming weeks.

At ONE Fight Night 17, he will step inside the Circle for the first time on December 8 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium to headline an all-striking card.

With the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship on the line, the stakes don’t get much bigger for ‘The Viking’ when he steps foot in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Australian tank is hoping to make a huge impact in the promotion and he’s got a match-up that he believes will deliver for all the fans.

Taking on ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia gives Roberts the opportunity to announce himself to the fans with a big performance.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he spoke about his high hopes for this contest and how he expects the fans to be in for a treat on fight night:

“It’s going to be two heavyweights absolutely cracking at 100 percent. We’re going to go in there to get a finish in an amazing fight. It’s going to be one for the ages.”

Alex Roberts has the odds stacked against him at ONE Fight Night 17

There have been plenty of impressive debuts in the ONE Championship history books and Alex Roberts can write his name into that list if he is to be victorious on December 8.

With Kyrklia out to become a two-sport world champion, the Ukrainian can extend his reputation as a force of nature inside the Circle.

Undefeated in five fights with the promotion, just one opponent has been able to make it to the scorecards when standing across from the elite striker.

Roberts is well aware of the challenge that awaits him, but with his back against the wall, he hopes to produce a career-defining performance that will only set him up for bigger and better things.