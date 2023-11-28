“Cracking fight” - Fans show their love for the kickboxing duel between Thai superstars Stamp Fairtex, ‘Supergirl’

Fans voiced their appreciation for the kickboxing war between fan favorites Stamp Fairtex and Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak.

On January 13, ONE Fight Night 6 took place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, and featured Stamp’s brief return to kickboxing.

After three rounds of action, Stamp etched out a split-decision win that could have gone either way. Ten months later, ONE shared highlights on Instagram of the entertaining kickboxing match with the following caption:

“Wild striking encounter! 🔥 What’s your reaction to this fierce matchup between Stamp and Supergirl? @stamp_fairtex @supergirl_jaroonsakgym”

The comment section featured numerous fans who enjoyed watching Stamp vs. Supergirl:

“I realllyyyyy love stamp. But for this one supergirl move is more clean. And really thought supergirl will win this fight”

“Thought Supergirl should have had this one. Entertaining fight though”

“This was literally one of my favorite fights of all time lol. Two of my faves, and the best part was it seems like they had so much fun!”

“What a fight!! Super girl with the hands early on then Stamp started to find her counters later rounds too🔥🔥🔥 AGAIN.”

“Huge fan of both, but stamp lost :/”

“Supergirl got the better of her by the end. Cracking fight 👏👏”

Will Stamp Fairtex and Supergirl rematch in the future?

On September 29, Stamp Fairtex made history by becoming the first ONE Championship fighter to hold a world title in three sports in her career. Now that she’s the atomweight MMA queen, Stamp will likely defend her throne next time out.

Stamp, who once held the ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world title, beat South Korean star Ham Seo Hee for the vacant ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title at ONE Fight Night 14.

As for Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak, her last two fights have been in kickboxing. Therefore, she seems to be focused on pursuing striking sports instead of MMA at the moment.

With that said, Stamp Fairtex has never been shy of a super-fight, making a rematch between the Thai superstars a legitimate possibility moving forward.