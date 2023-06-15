"Cramping up just looking at him" - Fans fear for the worst as Patricio Pitbull shares drained cut down to bantamweight ahead of Bellator 297

Patricio Pitbull's latest appearance has MMA fans worried after photos of the Brazilian's physique were posted online.

Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire is the current Bellator featherweight champion, recapturing the title against A.J. McKee in April last year. The 35-year-old has since continued his fine form by successfully defending the belt against Adam Borics and then going on to defeat Kleber Koike Erbst at the Bellator vs. RIZIN event.

Due to his recent dominance at 145 pounds, Freire is now aiming to become the first-ever three-division champion in Bellator's history. He is scheduled to face former UFC fighter Sergio Pettis for the bantamweight title on June 16 at Bellator 287.

Check out the latest photo of the Brazilian fighter:

Patricio Pitbull ready for bantamweight

With his weigh-ins and title bout now just around the corner, MMA fans have been reacting to photos of Pitbull after his weight cut. The general consensus is concern as the fighter looks more physically drained than he has ever done in his career.

One fan even suggested that the picture of Patricio Pitbull's weight cut may be the most "disturbing" they have seen:

"I've seen some awful pictures of cuts and I'm not sure exactly what it is, but this may be the most disturbing one I've seen yet"

A Reddit user's comment

Another fan claimed that they were "cramping" just by looking at the photo:

"I'm cramping up just looking at him"

Another fan's comment

Check out more reactions below:

Patricio Pitbull is already eyeing up becoming a four-division champion

Patricio Pitbull is currently on the cusp of history as he prepares to face Sergio Pettis at Bellator 297 this weekend.

As a former lightweight champion and current featherweight king, a win over Pettis will see the Brazilian become the promotion's first-ever three-divisional champion.

According to Pitbull, however, that may not be enough. In an interview with MMA Fighting, he revealed his interest in Bellator's newly announced men's flyweight division. The Brazilian fighter stated:

“It’s just the beginning for me, I [won’t be] satisfied – I want more. I can be a champion of other organizations, or perhaps go after a fourth division title. I’ll be honest with you, that hadn’t crossed my mind until they made the flyweight title of Bellator, and right now, I’m waiting for the same thing as the flyweights as my gym are waiting for, and I’m eating more than them, and I’m strong. I’m trimmed, I have a lot of energy left, and I work with the best physiologist there is." [H/t MMA Fighting]

