Cris Cyborg believes the future is bright for Joshua Pacio

Cris Cyborg believes we haven’t seen the last of Joshua Pacio yet.

The reigning Bellator women’s featherweight champion, who is considered one of the greatest female fighters of all time, witnessed firsthand just how talented ‘The Passion’ truly is.

Accompanied by fellow ONE fighter Eduard Folayang, Pacio spent time with Cyborg at her private gym in Huntington Beach, California, as part of their United States training trip.

It didn’t take long for Cyborg to be amazed by Pacio’s glowing accomplishments at a young age.

The MMA legend shared in a recent interview on The MMA Superfan:

“I know he got his first title when he was 22 years old, he’s already competed for the title three times. I think there are a lot of things for the future for him. He’s really young and a lot of things can come.”

Watch the full interview:

After establishing himself as one of the best prospects in the Philippines, Pacio gained global recognition upon joining ONE Championship, where he accumulated an impressive 11-4 record in the 125-pound ranks.

The Filipino dynamo went on to become the ONE strawweight world champion, governing the division using his explosiveness and well-rounded skillet.

However, the Baguio City native’s reign came to an end last December, when Jarred Brooks came to his home turf and took away his crown at ONE 164. Despite a valiant effort, Pacio was simply outclassed by the American for five rounds, which ultimately exposed the holes he needed to fix in his game.

The 27-year-old has since joined Folayang and others in a surprising Team Lakay mass exodus earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Cyborg stands by Pacio’s decision and believes he will one day regain his place atop the strawweight pecking order.

