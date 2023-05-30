Cris Cyborg inspired by Eduard Folayang’s quest to defy Father Time: “He's really in a good shape”

Former ONE lightweight world champion Eduard Folayang’s determination to keep going has inspired multiple-time women’s mixed martial arts champion Cris Cyborg.

The Brazilian-American fighter was a firsthand witness to the undeterred drive of ‘The Landslide’ as she recently hosted the Filipino legend for a training session at her gym in Huntington Beach, California.

Eduard Folayang is currently in the United States, along with former ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio, training in various gyms to sharpen their skills as they prepare for future fights in ONE Championship.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan in an interview, Cris Cyborg shared that she was inspired to see veteran Eduard Folayang continue to put in the work and still have that go-getting mindset even at this stage of his career.

The women’s MMA legend said:

“Eduard is 39 years old, I'm getting close to there, you know, I'm 37 years old. But he's really good, really good shape, he was a champion, and that really motivates me for continuing to work hard.”

Check out the interview below:

Earlier this year, Eduard Folayang made the decision to part ways with Team Lakay, the group he represented for the longest time, to get out of his comfort zone and continue to evolve as a fighter.

‘The Landslide’ was followed by other Team Lakay stalwarts and fellow former ONE champions Kevin Belingon, Honorio Banario and Pacio.

Folayang was last in action back in December in Manila, losing to Brazilian Edson Marques by technical knockout in the second round.

He has made it known that his MMA journey continues despite the rough patch he has had to go through of late.

