Cyborg comments on training sessions alongside Eduard Folayang and Joshua Pacio: “It was an amazing opportunity”

Female mixed martial arts icon Cristiane ‘Cyborg’ Justino is one of the most well-known figures in all of MMA, having pioneered women’s MMA in the early goings of the sport. A master at her craft, there isn’t much the 37-year-old combat sports veteran doesn’t know about fighting.

This is why it was a surprise to hear her say she is constantly learning something new each day, especially with two esteemed visitors to her California gym.

‘Cris Cyborg’ recently welcomed former ONE lightweight world champion ‘Landslide’ Eduard Folayang and former ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio to her gym in Huntington Beach. There, the three MMA stars swapped knowledge and techniques while trading leather.

In a recent guest appearance on the YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, Justino told reporter Nissi Icasiano that she, too, learned a lot from Folayang and Pacio.

‘Cris Cyborg’ said:

“There were a lot of things they were teaching me too. It was an amazing opportunity to have them here.”

Folayang and Pacio have been in the United States for several months, moving from gym to gym to learn new skills. They first embarked on their journey at the famous Jackson Wink Academy in Albuquerque, New Mexico, before moving on to the next. The Filipino MMA duo are now in Los Angeles, spending time with family.

‘Cris Cyborg,’ on the other hand, is fresh off a victory in April over Arlene Blencowe at Bellator 279. A former UFC veteran, Justino is currently riding a six-fight winning streak.

